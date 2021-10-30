This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Oct. 20-26 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Philip Salemi, with Gulf Coast Hardware dba Salemi’s Ace Hardware, 5201 N. Navarro St., $175,000
Residential
- Paul Taylor, with James W. Turner, permit for Dora Sanchez, 101 Du Pont Avenue
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 220 Flint Rock Court
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.