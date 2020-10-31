This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Oct. 21-27 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies Inc., permit for Stephen and Jeanette Turek, with Napa Auto & Truck Parts, 7003 N. Navarro St., $161,000.
- Ray Garza, with Rayco Roofing, permit for James Wayne, with Valley Gold Inc., 2505 N. Laurent St., $9,800.
Residential
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, LLC, permit for Jesus Garcia, 5606 Diary Road.
- Stacey Martinez, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Geneva Ochoa, 2818 Mitchell Avenue.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.