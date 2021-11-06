This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Oct. 27-Nov. 2 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Brent Gohmert, with Gohmert Construction, permit for Roy Chavez, with El Paso Tacos and Tequila, 212 S. Main St., $40,000
- James Rosalis, with Diamond J Buildings, permit for Brian Ferguson, with Fergmar, 4802 Navarro St., $150,000
- Arthur Espino, with AE Services & Construction, permit for Curtiss and Shirley Randle, 1106 E. Juan Linn St., $8,000
- Matt Lively, with Denison Custom Homes Inc., permit for Bill and El Gibbens, with Sightcast Recruiting, 508 N. Moody St., $40,000
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies Inc., permit for Lauger Family Enterprises, 4806 John Stockbauer Drive, $825,000
Residential
- Jana Stork, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Jose Musico, 1803 Walnut Ave.
- Jana Stork, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Diana Martinez, 1108 Buena Vista Ave.
- Cody Hrandowsky, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Katrina Garcia, 2709 Odem St.
- Cody Hrandowsky, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Leticia Reyes, 202 Ekstrum St.
- Cody Hrandowsky, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Jason Newbern, 104 Suzanne Lane.
Manufactured Homes
- Simon Macias, with Macias Service, permit for Dylan Lanier, with Palm Harbor Villages Inc., 4302 N. John Stockbauer Drive, No. 22
- Simon Macias, with Macias Service, permit for Manuel Mendez Jr., 4302 N. John Stockbauer Drive, No. 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.