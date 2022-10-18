This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Oct. 5-11 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Mike Newhouse with HM General Contractors, permit for David Pfenniger with Advanced Vision Care, 2710 E. Airline Road, $500,000.
- Johnny Yanez, with Yanez Service Company, permit for Ben Scott with H-E-B, 1505 E. Rio Grande St., $23,000.
Residential
- Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Santiago Nunez, 404 N. Liberty St.
- James Turner, with James Turner Construction, permit for Frances Rodriguez, 3006 Cherry St.
Manufactured Homes
No permits issued.