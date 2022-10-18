This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Oct. 5-11 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Mike Newhouse with HM General Contractors, permit for David Pfenniger with Advanced Vision Care, 2710 E. Airline Road, $500,000.
  • Johnny Yanez, with Yanez Service Company, permit for Ben Scott with H-E-B, 1505 E. Rio Grande St., $23,000.

Residential

  • Ramona Haskins, with DSW Homes, permit for Santiago Nunez, 404 N. Liberty St.
  • James Turner, with James Turner Construction, permit for Frances Rodriguez, 3006 Cherry St.

Manufactured Homes

No permits issued.

Recommended For You


Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

Tags