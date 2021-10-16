This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Oct. 6-12 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Byron Cumberland, permit for TISD Inc., 3001 N. Cameron St., $20,000.
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies Inc., permit for Mid-Coast Family Services, 2102 N. Navarro St., $215,000.
Residential
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 106 Pienza Drive.
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Guadalupe Gauna, 1803 N. Wheeler St.
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for James Schobey, 1408 N. Deleon St.
April Sobotik, with Golden Crescent Habitat, 117 Myra Lane.
Manufactured Homes
- Michael Kelton, with M&S Mobile Homes, permit for Johnathan Prado, 1503 Anthony Road.
