This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Oct. 7-13 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Mort Mehdi, with ArchiTECH Design and Development, permit for Dr. Choudri, with Crossroads Medical Group, 6902 N. Navarro St., Suite 200, $1,340,000.
- John McNeill, with Premier J Constructors, permit for John McNeill, with Twin Fountains Properties, 8206 N. Navarro St., $41,500.
- Craig Lauger, with Lauger Companies Inc., permit for Women’s Crisis Center MidCoast Family Services, 1105 Nimitz St., $540,000.
Residential
- Wade Thomas, with United Built Homes, permit for Marina Martinez, 304 N. West St., N.
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 109 Lucca Drive.
Manufactured Homes
- Maria Goll, with Goll Enterprises, DBA Trinity Homes, permit for Peggy Tate, with Crestwood Victoria Estates, 108 W. Crestwood Drive, No. 29.
