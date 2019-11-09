This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Oct. 31 to Nov. 6 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Rene Mares, with H20 Construction Services, permit for 104 N. John Stockbauer Drive, $200,000
- Lucas McCurdy, with The Bridge Construction Group, permit for Copperfield Village clubhouse, 501 E. Larkspur St., $5,600
- William Padon IV, with Stolz St. of Victoria, permit for 2003 Stolz St., $25,000
Residential
- Fox Home Builders, 106 Alydar Drive
- Anthony Gregory, with Brizo Construction, 1509 Rosebud Avenue
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 121 Terravista Ranch Road
- Paul Judson, with DSW Homes,1705 E. North St.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 114 Buckskin Trail
Manufactured Homes
- Jose Valdez, with Valdez Mobile Home Installers, 2701 Leary Lane No. 120
- Stan Apostolo, with Apostolo & Associates, 2701 Leary Lane No. 118
- Rudy Molina, with M&M Movers/Molina & Douglas, 1702 Delmar
- Jose Valdez, with Valdez Mobile Home Installers, 501 E. Third St.
