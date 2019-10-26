This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Oct. 17 to 23 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Jane Simicek, with Starlight Dance, Doris Wear Properties, 302 E. Mockingbird Lane, $35,000.
- Danny Mendez, with Beldon Roofing Company, permit for Incarnate Word Convent, 1101 N.E. Water St., $516,294.
Residential
- Rolando Rodriguez, with RCR Homes, 603 S. William St.
- James Mahan, with JAM Construction, permit for Michael Buchanek, 2204 E. Brazos St.
- Michael Tubre, with TKTMJ, Inc., permit for Ray Fuentes, 2011 E. Mistletoe Ave.
- Sandra Herrera, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Bridgette Davis, 1504 E. Power Avenue.
Manufactured Homes
- George Segovia, with Segovia Trucking, permit for Shari McLellan, with CMH Homes dba Clayton Homes No. 138, 124 S. Laurent St., No. 44.
- Jordan Gardner, with Gardner Movers, permit for Bryan Fitts, with El Campo Mobile Home Park, 2204 E. North St., No. 4.
- Jordan Gardner, with Gardner Movers, permit for Bryan Fitts, with El Campo Mobile Home Park, 2204 E. North St., No. 11.
