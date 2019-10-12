This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Oct. 3 to 9 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Victor Cornejo, with LCS Construction, permit for Jiten Patel, with Zia2013, 6320 N. Navarro St., $127,000.
- Scott Garcia, with Embree Construction Group, Inc., permit for Raising Cane’s Restaurant, 6409 N. Navarro St., $1,500,000.
Residential
- Paul Judson, with DSW Homes, permit for William Johnson, 2202 Dudley St., Suite C.
- Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, 3613 Hanselman Road.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.