This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Oct. 10 to 16 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Luis Vasquez, with Vasquez Building Design, permit for EZ Pawn Shop, 3002 N. Navarro St., $2,500.
- Brad Tucker, with Tucker Construction Inc., permit for John McNeill, with Twin Fountains, 3202 N. Navarro St., 600, $6,500.
Residential
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Elvira Lozano, 303 E. Water St.
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Vicky Bustos, 1606 Navidad St.
- Anthony Gregory, with Brizo Construction, permit for Elizabeth Baladez, 2309 Plainview St.
- Fox Home Builders, 113 Alydar Drive.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
