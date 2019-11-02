This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Oct. 24-30 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- No permits issued
Residential
- Stacey Martinez, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Billy Argo, 1005 Alcoa Avenue.
- Michael Tubre, with TKTMJ, Inc., permit for Tamara Tucker, 613 Maplewood Drive.
- Carmen Navedo, with Core Construction, permit for Encarnacion Guarjardo, 502 N. Troy St.
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 105 Pienza Drive.
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Felix and Leslie Luna, 3312 Lone Tree Road.
- Anthony Gregory, with Brizo Construction, permit for Joe Mejia, 3510 Morales St.
- Paul Judson, with DSW Homes, permit for Redolfa Vela, 908 S. Laurent St., D.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued
