This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Sept. 1-7 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Francisco Rodriguez, with LiveWire, permit for Matthew Keener, 620 E. Airline Road, $10,000.
- Arnulfo Puetes III, with Southern Building Company, permit for Overland Group, 105 Monterrey Drive, $600,000.
- Samuel Struthers, with Crest Exteriors, permit for Kenneth McKenzie, 605 N. George St., No. 14, $11,520.
Residential
- No permits issued.
Manufactured Homes
- Tom Kesterson, with Kesterson Retail, dba Solitaire Homes, permit for Alice Rogelio Martinez, 2508 Walter Road.
- Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Joe Kesterson, with Titan Factory Direct, 3007 Circle St., No. 7.
- Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Joe Kesterson, with Titan Factory Direct, 3007 Circle St., No. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.