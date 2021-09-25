This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Sept. 15-21 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Dean Sahualla, with Rayburn Constructors, permit for O’Connor Building Partners, L.P., 101 W. Goodwin Avenue, Suite 322, $19,250.
Residential
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 105 Silver Spur.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 106 Silver Spur.
Manufactured Homes
- Simon Macias, with Macias Service, permit for Alejandro Gonzalez, 1604 E. Juan Linn St.
- Jose Valdez, with Valdez Mobile Home Installers, permit for Javier Hernandez, 1307 Julius St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.