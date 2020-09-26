This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Sept. 16-22 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Sandra K. Heldt, with SCT Building Systems LLC, permit for City of Victoria Parks Department, 532 McCright Drive, $14,125.42.
Residential
- Paul Judson, with DSW Homes, permit for Patty Rodriguez, 1608 Mesquite Lane.
- Paul Judson, with DSW Homes, permit for Delores Soliz, 2906 Algie St.
- Fox Home Builders, LLC, 103 Alydar Drive.
- Stacey Martinez, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Carolee Perez, 2403 Booker St.
Manufactured Homes
- Joe Kesterson, with Titan Factory Direct, permit for Ivan Posadas, 3007 Circle St., No. 6, $67,000.
