This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Sept. 21-27 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Gary Hafernick, with Weaver & Jacob, permit for Trinity Episcopal Church, 406 W. San Antonio St., $7,970,000.
  • Donnie Koenig, 504 N. Laurent St., $1,500.
  • Clinton Cain, with Rain King, Inc., permit for Bronson Jecker, 203 S. Main St., $20,000.

Residential

  • Jennifer Smith, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Jerry Prince, 2810 Ellis St.
  • Manufactured Homes
  • Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Linda Latouche, 5302 John Stockbauer Drive, No. 30.
  • Connie Barroso Tovar, with TC Transport Inc., permit for David Medina, with CMH Homes, 2701 Leary Lane, No. 77.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

