This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Sept. 21-27 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Gary Hafernick, with Weaver & Jacob, permit for Trinity Episcopal Church, 406 W. San Antonio St., $7,970,000.
- Donnie Koenig, 504 N. Laurent St., $1,500.
- Clinton Cain, with Rain King, Inc., permit for Bronson Jecker, 203 S. Main St., $20,000.
Residential
- Jennifer Smith, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Jerry Prince, 2810 Ellis St.
- Manufactured Homes
- Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Linda Latouche, 5302 John Stockbauer Drive, No. 30.
- Connie Barroso Tovar, with TC Transport Inc., permit for David Medina, with CMH Homes, 2701 Leary Lane, No. 77.