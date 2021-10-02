This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Sept. 22-28 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Brad Tucker, with Tucker Construction Inc., permit for Aaron Floyd, with AG Floyd, Inc., 6304 N. Navarro St., $107,500.
- Zac Koenig, with Koenig Contractors, permit for Lascena and Matthew Simmons, with Peaches and Tortilla, 102 S. Main St., $35,000.
- McKenzie Middlebrooke, with Tenant Build Inc., permit for TJ Max Hull Property Group, 7800 N. Navarro St., No. 135, $49,000.
- Steve Farnham, with ArchiTECH Design & Development Inc., permit for Dharmendra Verma, with Diversified Wellness Associates, 6202 Nursery Drive, $950,000.
- Kenneth Sword, with Sword Construction, permit for Dollar Tree, 7903 N. Navarro St., $110,000.
Residential
- Fox Home Builders, 208 Alydar Drive.
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Ignacio Rodriguez, 2306 N. East St.
Manufactured Homes
- John and Judy Clegg, with Clegg Services, permit for San Juanita Martinez, 3007 Circle St., No. 5.
- Michael Kelton, with M&S Mobil Homes, permit for Susan Nevlud, 303 Antelope Circle.
- David Medina, with CMH Homes dba Clayton Homes, 2501 Lone Tree Road, No. 30.
