This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Sept. 23-29 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Rolando Rodriguez, with RCR Homes, 1301 N. Liberty St., $60,000.
- Joe Madera, with Superior Carports, permit for Jay Soule, with Compadre Design Inc., 4002 N. Main St., 400, $9,846.
Residential
- Stacey Martinez, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Fermin Rubio, 3102 Cypress St.
- Paul Judson, with DSW Homes, permit for Angela Howard, 405 Yupon Avenue.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction,405 Brushy Creek.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 409 Brushy Creek.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
