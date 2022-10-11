This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Sept. 28-Oct. 4 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • James Mayville, with RGW Construction, permit for Steve Ramsey, Cross Development CC, Auto Repair Center, 8205 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, $1,300,000

Residential

  • Jennifer Smith with Tegrity Homes, permit for Adam Trujillo, 703 Hybiscus Lane
  • Jennifer Smith with Tegrity Homes, permit for Cathy Sanders, 2107 N. Louis St.

Manufactured Homes

  • No permits issued.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

