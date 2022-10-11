This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Sept. 28-Oct. 4 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- James Mayville, with RGW Construction, permit for Steve Ramsey, Cross Development CC, Auto Repair Center, 8205 NE Zac Lentz Parkway, $1,300,000
Residential
- Jennifer Smith with Tegrity Homes, permit for Adam Trujillo, 703 Hybiscus Lane
- Jennifer Smith with Tegrity Homes, permit for Cathy Sanders, 2107 N. Louis St.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.