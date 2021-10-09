This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Sept. 29-Oct. 5 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Dean Sahualla, with Rayburn Constructors, permit for Dunhill Properties, with Pittsburgh Paints, 5217 N. Navarro St., Suite C, $32,500.
- Matthew Berkstresser, with Bluestone Partners, permit for Tractor Supply, 9304 N. Navarro St., $50,000.
- Matthew Mabie, with Knoebel Construction Inc., permit for Brett Paul, with Victoria Equity Group, 8401 N. Navarro St., $1,255,000.
- Matthew Mabie, with Knoebel Construction Inc., permit for Brett Paul, with Victoria Equity Group, 8405 N. Navarro St., $947,000.
Residential
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 104 Pienza Drive.
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Lisa P. Martinez, 3202 Cherry St.
- Rolando Rodriguez, with RCR Homes, 108 Boston Circle.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 104 Silver Spur.
- Rolando Rodriguez, with RCR Homes, permit for Bryan and Brianne Porche, 504 S. Liberty St.
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
