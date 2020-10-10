This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Sept. 30 — Oct. 6 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- No permits issued.
Residential
- Jeff Smith, with CBR Construction Service, permit for Glenn Futch, 703 E. Crestwood Drive.
- Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, 102 Beacon Lane.
- Barry Chaloupka, with Ovation Homes, 207 Wood Bridge St.
Manufactured Homes
- Shari McLellan, with CMH Homes, dba Clayton Homes, permit for Giovanni Sanchez, 1508 Sycamore St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.