This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Sept. 7-13 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Brad Tucker, with Tucker Construction Inc., permit for Chris Stefka, with Stefka Property Management, 1101 E. Airline Road, $525,000.
- Will Pope, with WP Construction, permit for James Wayne, with Valley Gold Inc., 3602 N. Laurent St., $80,000.
- Oscar Ramirez, permit for Pastor Green, with Mt. Salem Baptist Church, 609 E. North St., $45,000.
- Steven Griffin, with Wharton Roofing LLC, permit for Trujillo Trust, with Wienerschnitzel, $1218 E. Rio Grande St., $40,000.
- Manuel Trevino, permit for Rebecca Rendon, with RAKtique, LLC, 104 Broadmoor, No. 500, $32,000.
Residential
No permits issued.
Manufactured Homes
- Hilario Flores Jr., with Lariat Mobile Home Service, permit for Mary Hentschel, 1103 E. San Antonio St.
- Michael Kelton, with M&S Mobile Homes, permit for Josue Dominguez, 2501 Lone Tree Road, No. 17.