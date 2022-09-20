This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Sept. 7-13 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.

Commercial

  • Brad Tucker, with Tucker Construction Inc., permit for Chris Stefka, with Stefka Property Management, 1101 E. Airline Road, $525,000.
  • Will Pope, with WP Construction, permit for James Wayne, with Valley Gold Inc., 3602 N. Laurent St., $80,000.
  • Oscar Ramirez, permit for Pastor Green, with Mt. Salem Baptist Church, 609 E. North St., $45,000.
  • Steven Griffin, with Wharton Roofing LLC, permit for Trujillo Trust, with Wienerschnitzel, $1218 E. Rio Grande St., $40,000.
  • Manuel Trevino, permit for Rebecca Rendon, with RAKtique, LLC, 104 Broadmoor, No. 500, $32,000.

Residential

No permits issued.

Manufactured Homes

  • Hilario Flores Jr., with Lariat Mobile Home Service, permit for Mary Hentschel, 1103 E. San Antonio St.
  • Michael Kelton, with M&S Mobile Homes, permit for Josue Dominguez, 2501 Lone Tree Road, No. 17.

Building values listed are based on averages used by the city to assess fees charged builders for construction permits. The estimated costs do not necessarily reflect actual sale values or values used to figure property taxes. The city requires permits to be issued when new or used mobile homes are moved to or within the city.

