This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Sept. 8-14 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- No permits issued.
Residential
- Kenneth Bunton, with Mission Custom Homes, 109 Luke Court.
Manufactured Homes
- Eric Dunn, with Blue Waters Mobile Home Transport, permit for Mary Helen Hinojosa, 2901 Juan Linn St.
- Joe Kesterson, with Titan Factory Direct, permit for Austin Tarleton, with Titan Factory Direct, 103 N. Delmar Drive, No. 207.
