This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Sept. 9-15 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Steve O’Neil, with RSI Texas, permit for Robert Koudelka, with Victoria Housing Authority, 4101 Halsey St., No. 67, $26,300.
- Brad Blanton, with Blanton Builders Inc., permit for David and Tammy Murphy, with SHMILY, 108 E. Constitution St., $350,000.
- Juan and Norma Sanchez, with All Construction and Roofing, permit for Sam Bear Creek, with Creek Stone Ranch Apartments, 5609 N. John Stockbauer Drive, No. 22, $7,800.
- Platinum Homes, permit for The Villas, 101-104 Costa Del Oro St., Building A, $24,000.
- Platinum Homes, permit for The Villas, 113-116 Costa Del Oro St., Building C, $24,000.
- Platinum Homes, permit for The Villas, 117-120 Costa Del Oro St., Building D, $24,000.
Residential
- Brian Rokyta, with Rokyta Custom Homes, 3605 Hanselman Road
- Brian Rokyta, with Rokyta Custom Homes, 3603 Hanselman Road
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 109 Pienza Drive
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 412 Villaggio Circle
- Brian Ferguson, with Kimberlite Homes, 412 Town Hall Lane
Manufactured Homes
- No permits issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.