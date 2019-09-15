This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Sept. 5-11 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Jason Bundick, with JJL Construction, permit for Bobcat of Victoria, 4404 U.S. 59 N., $47,650.
Residential
- Michael Tubre, with TKTMJ, Inc., permit for Sally Arredondo, 2008 E. Guadalupe St.
- Sandra Herrera, with Stonewater Inc., permit for Marie Ross, 2107 E. Sabine St.
- Brandon Trevino, with Victoria Steel Erectors, permit for Chris Son, 508 N. Wheeler St.
- Stacey Martinez, with Tegrity Homes, permit for Martha Campos Garza, 1206 Melrose Avenue.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 344 Brushy Creek.
- Steve Klein, with Landmark Residential Construction, 349 Brushy Creek.
Manufactured Homes
- Titan Factory Direct, permit for Leroy Fillmore, 2517 Bennett Road.
