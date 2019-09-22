This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Sept. 12 to 18 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Christian Gross, with Concept General Contracting Inc., dba Concept Builders, permit for Mesquite Woods Phase 2, 4801 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, $7,746,311.
- Hector Prado, with HCH Roofing and Sheetmetal, permit for Citizens Specialty Center-B, 2705 Hospital Drive, $220,000.
- Danny Mendez, with Beldon Roofing Company, permit for Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 407 S. Glass St., $280,825.
Residential
- Tony Prokop, with Prokop Custom Homes, 418 Villaggio Circle.
- Fox Homes, with Fox Homes Builders, 117 Alydar Drive.
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Yolanda Suniga, 3203 Cherry St.
Manufactured Homes
- Blue Water Mobile Home Transport, permit for Maria Castro, Iglesia Del Dios Vivo, 2107 S.W. Ben Jordan St.
- George Segovia, with Segovia Trucking, permit for Anthony Hutson, 1204 S. Laurent St., No. 41.
