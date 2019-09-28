This is a listing of building permits issued by the city of Victoria from Sept. 19 to 25 for new commercial, commercial remodeling, new residential construction and manufactured homes.
Commercial
- Jeff Delaney, with Dynamic Measurements, permit for Dan Lee, 3304 N. John Stockbauer Drive, $15,000.
- Jason Melvin, with DAVACO, permit for Robert Wezeman, with McDonalds Real Estate, 3112 S. Laurent St., $47,000.
- Juan Valdez, permit for John McNeil, 3004 Sam Houston Drive, $1,500.
- Christian Gross, with Concept General Contracting Inc., dba Concept Builders, permit for Mesquite Woods Phase 2, 4801 N.E. Zac Lentz Parkway, No. 31-50.
Residential
- Barry Chaloupka, with Ovation Homes Inc., 216 Wood Bridge St.
- James Turner, with James W. Turner Construction, permit for Rita Girdy, 1006 N. Ben Jordan St.
- Zac Koenig, with Koenig Contractors, permit for Casey and Caleb Staudt, 615 Charleston Drive.
- Timothy Thiel, with TKTMJ, permit for Rosemary Garcia, 303 Lariat Lane.
Manufactured Homes
- Michael Kelton, with M and S Mobile Homes, permit for Rhonda Holdgraf, 111 Ernst St.
