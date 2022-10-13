What do a controlled burn, a big bull snake, a yellow hospital helicopter and hundreds of roasted hot dogs have in common?
All of these and more were a part of Tuesday night's National Night Out party in Ganado.
The Ganado Rotary Club hosted the annual block party from 5:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. at the Devers Creek Park Pavilion, 601 W. Sutherland St. in Ganado. One Rotary Club member said that at least 200 people were expected to attend. By about 6:15, 100 or more had.
The Ganado Rotary Club has been hosting the event for five years, member Brooke Moore said.
"The goal is too get the community involved in a meet and greet with all the public safety entities," Moore said.
The Ganado Police Department, the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Safety officers, Texas game wardens, the Ganado Fire Department, Jackson County EMS, Phi Air Medical Service, Brackenridge Education Center and the Voluntary Organization Active in Disaster were all represented at the party, among a few others she may have missed, Moore said. It was a well-attended night out.
The Brackenridge Recreation Complex Community Education Center brought a couple snakes and a lizard along, much to the delight of the little ones. A big brown bull snake made many acquaintances at the function.
The Ganado Rotary Club roasted hot dogs and served them with chips and soda or bottled water. The simple, tasty fare — garnished with relish or mustard — sat well with attendees.
Behind the pavilion were fire trucks, the medical helicopter and other emergency vehicles for party-goers to sit in and test out.
"Its really good to be community oriented. A lot of the organizations around the county, like the Brackenridge Community Center and the hospital, came out, and the main objective is to have the kids come out here and interact with us," Officer Nathan Besler, Ganado Police Department, said. "We let them go through are vehicles and push the buttons to turn on the lights. We let them get feel for who we are and what we do."
By 6:45 p.m., after most people had finished eating, the party was hopping with a controlled burn demonstration, highlighting fire safety.
People continued to gather, likely reaching the 200 that the rotary club expected.