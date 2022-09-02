Burger Nation announced a temporary closure of its Victoria restaurant, 3112 N. Navarro St., this week, as its original ownership returns to run the store. The restaurant may reopen sometime in mid-to-late September.
Brothers Mike and Tony Mistry founded Burger Nation in Victoria 11 years ago. They turned the store into a franchise in 2018 and moved to the Houston area, where Burger Nation has two locations.
“We are not renewing the franchise agreement, so we are taking it over again” Tony Mistry said.
He said the temporary closure will give the brothers time to fill out licensing forms with government entities, clean up the store and hire new employees. The Victoria store will also have some new food when it reopens.
“We are planning to introduce some items from the Houston stores that were not previously in Victoria,” Mike Mistry said.
The brothers are keeping the new food secret for now, but they want to assure customers that popular items, such as the Keto Friendly Burger and The Fiti/Fiti, will not be erased from the menu.
“The keto burger is something we introduced three to four years ago and it’s been a hit since then,” Tony said.
At this time, the restaurant is hiring for all positions at its Victoria location.
“We don’t want to open haphazardly,” Tony said. “We are trying to put a good team together.”
