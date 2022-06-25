Business and government leaders were assured on Tuesday that Victoria County’s emergency operations center will be ready this hurricane season should another Hurricane Harvey head this way.

Rick McBrayer, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said the center in downtown Victoria becomes the heart of multi-pronged efforts to help the public in times of disasters, such as storms like hurricanes or frosts, as well as disease like COVID-19 or even fires that destroy businesses or homes.

Hurricane Harvey struck Texas and Louisiana in August 2017 as a Category 4 hurricane. One of the costliest storms on record, it claimed over 100 lives and damage was estimated at $125 billion. Some businesses never reopened in its wake.

County Judge Ben Zeller and Victoria Mayor Jeff Bauknight jointly oversee emergency management operations and were on hand as leaders toured the facility after a brief presentation to the Victoria Partnership, which is coordinated by the Victoria Economic Development Corp. The city and county jointly fund the endeavor, McBrayer said.

McBrayer said his team are ready to help when the time comes. That team includes Jena West, deputy emergency management coordinator; Ralph Montes, public health emergency preparedness coordinator; Jessica Kalmus, emergency management specialist; and Alex Esparza, disaster recovery coordinator.

One way businesses and individuals can get help is to sign up for a reverse-911 call list, known as SWIFT911. To enable the county to send warnings to your cellphone, text SWIFT911 to 99538.