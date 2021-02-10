A statewide relief program will be available to help pay past-due and upcoming rent and utility bills.
The assistance totaling $1.3 billion will be available for tenants in Texas. These funds originated from the $25 billion in funds from the U.S. Consolidated Appropriations Act, according to a news release from the Texas Manufactured Housing Association.
Program applications open 8 a.m. Monday at texasrentrelief.com for Texans who might be eligible for the program.
Eligible tenants will include households which are below 80% of the area median income, rented unit be the household’s primary residence, unpaid rent or utility bills dated on or after March 13, 2020. Additionally, one or more of the tenant household members must have qualified for unemployment benefits or attest in writing that because of or during the pandemic they experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced financial hardship as well as be at risk of homelessness or housing instability by providing an eviction notice or past-due utility or rent notice or live in unsafe or unhealthy housing conditions.
Funds will be made directly to either the landlord or utility provider, or both, unless they do not agree to accept the payment, according to the program’s website. If the landlord or utility provider do not accept payment, it will be made directly to the tenant after 21 days of outreach to either the landlord or utility provider, or both.
Information sessions will be available at noon and 3 p.m Friday.
