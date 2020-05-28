The Parade of Homes is an annual event showcasing the latest in home building design, floor plans, architecture, state-of-the-art technology, interior design, outdoor living, furniture decor, landscape design, and new home trends in products and services throughout the Crossroads.
“It allows all the builders to showcase their products,” said Brian Ferguson, the chairman of the Parade of Homes. “It’s just good all the way around to connect associates, builders and vendors with clients in the community.”
Ferguson, who is also president of the Crossroads Builders Association, said there would be 15 homes on display this year. Residents looking to build a new home, those looking for new appliances or remodeling ideas, or even people who aren’t planning major renovations will enjoy looking through the homes on display, he said.
The Crossroads Builders Association, which holds the Parade of Homes each year, is closely monitoring health and safety concerns in regards to the coronavirus and is following recommendations by local and federal governmental agencies. People in high-risk groups are urged to follow public health guidelines.
At this time, the Parade of Homes is scheduled to take place June 5-7, June 10 and June 12-14. Times for the parade are 1-7 p.m., Fridays; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays and 1-6 p.m. Sundays. Any changes to the event will be posted online at crossroadsba.com/parade-of-homes
Tickets are $10 each and may be purchased at any site on the parade or online, Victoria Builders Association or online at crossroadsba.com/parade/. They may also be purchased at Hall Lighting & Design Center, Jung Tile & Granite, Inc., Kitchen & Bath Showplace and Sherwin Williams Company.
