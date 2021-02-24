Dairy Treet, a staple to Victoria's restaurant history, is expected to open its second restaurant in late June.
The new location, which will be at the corner of John Stockbauer Drive and Salem Road, will be able to serve more people with the same, original recipes, owner Craig Lauger said. They broke ground the week of Dec. 11.
Keeping food fresh with never-frozen patties and true to their original 1950s recipes was a prerequisite for Lauger before expanding to a second location. To make sure they could accomplish that goal, Lauger set up a kitchen to test making food the same way in a different place next door to the original location, 3808 N. Laurent St.
By having more grills and prep table space they will be able to serve triple the number of customers they can now serve.
The new location, with a retro design, will still serve burgers and other "treets" the same way they always have from a walk up window, but they will add other service options. It will have a drive-thru window, outdoor seating area and an online ordering app. But they will still not offer indoor dining.
"When I first moved here in 1996, I asked, 'where can I go to get a good hamburger?' And they all said Dairy Treet," Victoria Chamber of Commerce President Jeff Lyon said. "It's just good when a local business expands."
The new location enhances the John Stockbauer Drive area, Lyon said, and is a good development area for a quality, locally-owned fast food establishment.
Despite the economic woes felt by much of the world during the pandemic, Lauger said Dairy Treet has the perfect restaurant model. Customers can eat in their car or take orders to go to ensure social distancing and can still order over the phone, 361-573-3104, or through a protective glass window.
The pandemic still made impacts on business, causing hamburger patties to jump to $8 per pound and at one point, sesame seed buns becoming hard to find and forcing Dairy Treet to close for a few days in 2020.
The decision to add a new location was easier because Lauger has been in the construction business and knows about costs. For example, he said he already knew what the price-per-square-foot estimates would be when constructing a new building, even though the price of electrical work per square foot was higher than he expected.
"If this goes well," Lauger said. "Hopefully there will be other (locations)."
