After a weekend of heavy rainfall, Lavaca, Jackson and Victoria counties have ended their burn bans.
Lavaca County Judge Mark Myers lifted the burn restrictions on Monday, according to a news release.
Lavaca County residents who conduct an outdoor burn should notify the Lavaca County Sheriff’s Office dispatch at 361-798-2121, said Egon Barthels, the county’s emergency management coordinator.
Jackson County Judge Jill Sklar lifted the county’s burn ban on Saturday.
Victoria County officials on Monday planned to lift the county’s burn ban at midnight, after hearing a recommendation to do so from Richard Castillo, the county’s fire marshal.
The much-needed rain over the weekend brought the county’s average rating on the Keetch-Byram Drought Index, a measure for calculating an area’s potential for wildfire, down significantly, Castillo told county commissioners on Monday morning.
Because of the high wind expected throughout Monday, the commissioners decided to lift the ban at midnight rather than immediately.
