Dollar General Literacy Foundation has awarded approximately $458,000 in literacy grants to Texas nonprofit organizations. These grants are part of the Dollar General Literacy Foundation’s largest one-day grant announcement, which supports summer, family and adult literacy programs.
In total, the Foundation awarded more than $8.6 million to about 970 nonprofit organizations, libraries and schools to support the educational journey of more than 663,000 people, which aim to enhance local literacy and education initiatives throughout the communities Dollar General serves, according to news release from the foundation.
Local organization receiving the grants include The Boys & Girls Club of El Campo, $1,000; The Boys and Girls Club of Palacios, $700; the Children's Summer Reading Program, Wharton County Library, Main Branch, $1,000; Jackson County Memorial Library in Edna, $1,000; the Palacios Community Hub, $2,000;
