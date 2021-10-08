Five things to know about Russell Janecka, who died Sept. 30 while on a motorcycle trip in Missouri.
- At 26, he took over his father’s insurance company, Janecka Insurance Agency, and successfully operated it for more than 30 years.
- For many years he played Drosselmeyer, the mysterious godfather who entrusts Clara with a nutcracker doll in the “Nutcracker.” He performed in the Victoria Ballet Theatre’s production to spend time with his daughter Julie Janecka as she performed in the ballet.
- He was passionate about the community and making it a better place. He was driven to help others, serving on many committees and boards.
- It was love at first sight when he first saw his future wife, Gail Janecka. They were married for 42 years. They raised three children and have two grandchildren.
- A funeral Mass will be celebrated by Diocese of Victoria Bishop Brendan Cahill at Holy Family Catholic Church at 2 p.m. Saturday, followed by a reception.
