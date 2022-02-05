Cuero is kicking off 2022 with a great start with a strong business presence. Our small businesses had a successful holiday season and are gearing up for a promising New Year. Chamber renewals and new memberships have been going well. Cuero welcomes the opening of a new businesses, The Petal Express opened Jan. 14th, and hit the ground running. This charming boutique and full-service florist are in Downtown Main Street. Owners Adrian Alaniz and Aaron Franco are also event planners, and we are very excited they chose Cuero as a place to open their new business. Another new business and chamber member we are very excited to welcome to Cuero, is Brookshire Brothers. Yes, you read that right, Cuero will now have two grocers in town. They are set to open March 2nd, 2022. With the hard work of the Cuero Development Corporation’s and their digital marketing campaign, we look forward to more businesses coming to Cuero within the next year.
The Chamber will host their annual Designer Purse Bingo Thursday, February 10th at the VFW. Reserved tables are $325 for six or individual tickets may be purchased for $50. Tickets and tables are presale only no tickets will be sold at the door. There will be a Louis Vuitton raffle, silent auction, delicious food catered by Ventura’s Tamales, and door prizes. For more information visit us online at www.cuero.org.
A ribbon cutting for the Petal Express will be held on Friday, February 11th, and Wednesday, March 2nd for Brookshire Brothers. Be sure to stop by and stop in and visit these great new businesses.
Looking for something fun to do for Valentine’s Day? How about enjoying an evening of good food and dancing? Love is in the air for the 2022 Pilot Club fundraising Gala with Jarrod Birmingham performing. Tickets can be purchased at the Cuero Chamber or from any Pilot Club member, contact 361-275-2112 for more information.
The DeWitt County Boys and Girls Club will host the Gospel Brunch on Sunday, Feb. 13 at the Venue on Church Street. For sponsorship and ticket information visit them online at www.bgcdco.org.
Lifeway Baptist School will host their 1st annual Lace Up for Lifeway Half Marathon & 5K event on Feb. 26. For more information on how-to sign-up call 361-275-3920.
Cuero Chamber of Commerce Annual membership social and awards banquet will be held March 10. We are looking forward to an evening celebrating the successes of our community and members.
Spring is right around the corner which that brings wildflowers and the return of Main Streets Downtown Farmers Market on Main. The Downtown Farmers Market starts Saturday, March 26th and will continue every fourth Saturday through October. Cuero is proud to be one of 90 communities designated as a Main Street program under the Texas Historical Commission. Director Sandra Osman and her advisory board work hard to maintain Cuero’s status. She is currently attending the Texas Historical Commission’s Real Places Conference in Austin to help with Cuero’s continual historic preservation. We hope you will come visit and explore Cuero’s charming Historic Downtown Main Street and see for yourself why some many say Cuero is unique and fun.
Each month the Cuero Chamber selects a Business of The Month, and January’s Business of The Month was Sloane’s Barber Shop. Sloane’s Barber Shop is located Downtown Cuero’s historical Main Street. Sloane’s specializes in men and boys’ haircuts and beard trims, giving their customers classic “small town barber experience with a modern twist” per owner Sloane Smith. Sloane’s only takes walk-ins; you can find her on Facebook under Sloane’s Barber Shop.
I am headed off to College Station from Feb. 6-8 for the TCCE’s Center for Chamber of Commerce Excellence chamber education conference. The Cuero Chamber of Commerce is committed to supporting the prosperity of members and their businesses while promoting the rich heritage of our community through enhanced education, strong leadership, valuable services, and tourism. For more information on visiting Cuero or about the chamber visit us online at cuero.org or stop by for a visit Monday-Friday, we are located at 210 E. Main Street, Suite A.
