A look into the South Texas Strutters

For some people, dancing may be a hobby, an activity they do for fun or only on rare occasions.
At South Texas Strutters, dancing is a lifelong commitment.
Located on North Ben Jordan Street, South Texas Strutters is a dance studio that’s been fostering young dancers in the Crossroads for decades.
The school was founded in 1980 by founder and CEO Debbie Bennett Green.
“I started the studio because of my love of dance, but mostly because of the love of children I had,” Green said. “I knew from a very early age that I would be working with children because I knew that was where my talent was.”
For Green, the school is also a family business with her daughter, Bennett Green Cain, and her niece Devon Bennett Wright, who are instructors and help run the school.
The school lends itself toward opportunities for children as young as 18 months old to start dancing. Children can enroll in classes from ages 18 months to 18 years old.
The motto on the school’s website even describes the studio as a place “where dancing is fun.”
“I think that students start dancing at an extremely young age because of the value of what dance can give them,” Cain said.
“Dance can give you help with memory, help with schooling. Everything gets fine tuned in dance. A lot of people like to do it and it’s just a fun activity for any young child to be a part of.”
While dancing can be fun, the school also has different levels of dance for students to take part in. There are recreational classes where students can come into weekly classes to learn how to dance and have fun but there’s also the senior elite team of teenagers who compete at a high level.
The senior elite group of dancers is an audition-only team consisting of the older students. It’s much more highly competitive than the other levels at the school because the team trains to compete in The Dance Worlds championship at Orlando, Florida in the spring. Dance Worlds is the ultimate stage for young dancers from all over the world to compete in.
For the last three years, the senior elite team has won bids into the competition, but has not made it beyond the preliminary competition.
Despite the high level of competition, the atmosphere in the dance studio remains positive. The relationships among the dancers go beyond just being classmates or students. Some of the dancers in the elite team have been taught by Bennett and Cain since they were little.
“I think all the girls have a special relationship with each other, just because we do spend so much time together.” Cain said.
“They’ve been with that same group since they were 2 years old, kind of growing up together. We’re not trying to say that no one ever has issues with each other. But at the end, we’re family”
“The bond that I have with my team is very special to me,” Lily Pereira, dancer on the elite team, said.
“They’re pretty much the closest people that I have in my life. I love these girls to death and I could trust them with my life.”
For Green, this school is meant to be a haven for children to come dance and have fun, especially if they are undergoing issues in their daily life.
“This place most of the time is their happy place,” Green said. “If they struggle at school, or if there’s any issues anywhere in their life, this is where they come and they don’t have to worry about those struggles”
Cain agreed.
“Even if a kid just said something bad happened at school, it doesn’t even have to be something major. But we can change the way their day ended because we’re one of the last people they see besides mom and dad at home,” Cain said.
“We have the chance every day to change a child’s life.”