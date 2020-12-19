There is no doubt that we are ready to see this year go. Our world has been turned upside down since March. It has brought many struggles, tears and tribulations for most in some way or another. This year has also brought strength, compassion, tenacity and innovative thinking. It has had us re-examine the important things in life.
Texans have proven to be strong, time and time again, and like all the storms we have faced, this one will not defeat us either. We have learned to appreciate the little things — handshakes, warm hugs, visiting our family, smiles, and yes, even toilet paper. We have also seen the importance of rural communities and supporting local and small businesses that remain the heartbeat of our towns.
Small businesses continue to work through the struggles of keeping business going through these unprecedented times. The Cuero Chamber of Commerce is here to lend support through this season. We kicked off the season with a Holiday Shopper’s Poker Run on Nov. 14. This was a great fundraising event and a great shopping weekend for our local shops and boutiques. Nov. 28 kicked off another shop local event with our Shop Small Saturday. Shoppers could pick up a Santa Shuffle Card and have it hole-punched for every $10 purchase, and after 10 punches they were entered for a chance to win a weekly drawing for $100 in Cuero Christmas Bucks and a grand prize drawing. For the grand prize drawing, first prize is $750, second prize is $300 and third prize is $150 on Dec. 22. They have from Nov. 28- Dec. 21 to fill their cards up and enter to win. Cuero Main Street sponsored the grand prize. The chamber also kicked off its first Christmas tree decorating contest. Cuero Main Street donated 12 artificial trees and members could register to decorate a tree. We had 12 chamber members participate. Trees were voted for by virtual likes and a canned food drive. Visitors could view the trees at our future Chamber and Visitor Center location starting Nov. 28 and then again during Christmas in Downtown Hometown Holiday on Dec. 12. The trees were auctioned off on Dec. 12 as a fundraiser for renovations on our new building. The winner was Cuero Regional Hospital. They had the most virtual votes, ballot votes and collected over 2,000 nonperishable items that were donated to the C.A.M.A.L House food pantry. The member tree with the highest bid won a marketing package valued at over $500, donated by chamber members, Building Brands Marketing and The Cuero Record. It sold for $500 and was donated to a family in need by an anonymous donor.
Cuero Main Street held its annual Christmas in Downtown event with a “Hometown Holiday” theme this year. Due to the pandemic and safety of the community and guests, the event did not boast big attractions this year, but instead offered movies for kids at the library, food trucks, an artisan market, fun shopping events with festive spirits offered by each store, Christmas Tree Walk, letters to Santa, gift wrapping, DeWitt County Boys and Girls virtual 5k and more — all in our beautifully lit downtown. There was an extra prize drawn for those that filled up their Santa Shuffle Cards and turned them in this day. The winner received a great gift basket filled with donated items from Downtown Main Street shops. If you spent $150 in participating stores you got a free bottle of wine. There was even a virtual event called Max’s Pet Parade; enter your pet by making a donation to Pet Adoptions of Cuero and post a picture of them in their best Christmas outfits on the Cuero Food Options page. The winner will win 5 gift cards, valued at $25 each, to our local restaurants.
Cuero Chamber and Main Street hosted Santa’s “Last Shot” Shopping on Dec.19. It was a late-night shopping event from 6 to 9 p.m. to help shoppers fill up their Santa Shuffle cards before our final drawing on Dec. 22.
Cuero’s Christmas in the Park is up and running through New Year’s Day. You don’t want to miss this beautiful display of lights; they add new ones each year. This is a great, safe way to enjoy holiday time with family and even your fur babies. The Cuero Community Hospital will host a New Year Fresh Start Community Walk-thru at Cuero’s Christmas in the Park on Jan. 2, 6 to 8 pm. You can pre-register or register at 5 p.m. on the day of the event. Registration is $20 and the first 100 paid participants receive a T-shirt. Contact Cuero Community Hospital at 361-275-9355 or cuerohospital.org for more information.
As the year comes to an end, we can reflect on the changes we’ve faced throughout this very different and difficult year, but also reflect on the blessings we have received. We will see what 2021 has in store for us but one thing is for sure, our Cuero community remains strong, resilient and supportive. We will continue to navigate through whatever storms come our way.
May you all have a very blessed Christmas and a happy new year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.