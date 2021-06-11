More options for home hardware goods are coming to Navarro Street when Ace Hardware opens this fall.
The new business, which could open by Nov. 1 at the soonest, will occupy the 19,000-square-foot space at 5201 N. Navarro St., where Gold's Gym previously was. The store will hire about 24 to 30 full-time jobs, said owner Philip Salemi.
The store will cater to individuals, rather than large-scale contractors.
The business will focus on tools and hardware rather than on lumber, Salemi said. He is interested in opening the business because of the void in the Victoria hardware market, he said.
The expansion in hardware options for homeowners could have a positive impact on both home buyers and sellers at a time when the housing market is in tight supply, said Brittanie Dierlam, a loan officer with The Dierlam Group.
"It's very likely that my buyer is going to purchase that home that the little extra effort went into," she said. "I see that a lot right now because home values are going up. So, where somebody might have been able to get what they wanted last year for ... one price, it's going to be higher this year."
While the Victoria real estate market is not as tight as other markets, like in Austin, she said it can help make a house even more competitive.
Small home improvement projects that sellers can do on a Saturday afternoon could make a house already selling above asking price sell for more, she said.
"That's beneficial not only to the seller who's getting more money for their house, but also the buyer who gets to move into a home and doesn't have five different projects to put their time into," she said.
Adding a hardware location to central Victoria, in what she said is a prime location, is also good for the economy — possibly attracting more business.
Despite more than a year of supply chain issues for construction materials, Salemi said his other Ace Hardware locations are receiving enough inventory to support a new location. Compared to this time last year, he said, his locations' inventory is doing better.
His other locations include Bay City, Port Lavaca and Rockport.
A few steps away from where Ace Hardware will be is Ashley HomeStore.
In the near future, Ben Streiff, who co-owns Ashley HomeStore with his wife, said he imagines a situation when a husband and wife make a trip to the shopping center — one going into Ashley to look at homegoods and the other looking at hardware next door.
The size of Victoria can be finicky, he said, because as neither a large city or small town, it can be tough in Victoria to attract big chain names like Ashley, Ace Hardware and others.
"We're glad the space is filling up, and it's going to be a great use of other space for a larger tenant. Ace is a family owned store, which is great, just like our stores," he said. "It's going to be great for the shopping center and the community."
Applications for one of Salemi's locations can found online at www.mycoastalace.com.
