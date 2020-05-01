The Victoria Advocate picked up four more awards in the annual Texas Associated Press Managing Editors contest announced Friday.
The Advocate placed second in the Newsroom of the Year contest, which takes into account the newsroom’s entire body of work including print and digital.
Advocate investigative and environmental reporter Kali Venable received two honorable mention awards in the Star Investigative Report of the Year contest. Her awards were for the reporting of an inmate's death in the county jail and the lack of treatment available for people detoxing from opioid addiction; and for her work on the poor background checks done by school districts that allowed a coach with a checkered pass be hired and later be charged with sexually assaulting a student.
The Advocate staff received an honorable mention for Star Online Package of the Year contest for its work on investigating questionable spending by the county for repairs from Hurricane Harvey.
In additional awards awards announced Thursday, the paper won third place in Newspaper of the Year contest.
In the Sports Feature contest, sports editor Mike Forman received two honorable mentions, while assistant sports editor Rey Castillo and sports writer Tyler Tyre each received an honorable mention.
The Advocate received 23 awards in the contest.
The Advocate competed against newspapers with a daily circulation of 30,000 to 125,000, the second-largest classification in the state.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.