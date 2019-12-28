We’ve moved and are selling many items we’ve accumulated over 75 years at our old offices. Come to our sale at 311 E. Constitution St. from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Thursday.
The sale will last through Saturday or until everything is sold.
We also encourage you to visit our new offices on the 12th floor of One O’Connor at 101 W. Goodwin St. Our new offices are in the same block as where the Victoria Advocate first started in 1846, the same year Texas became a state.
