Before the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the world, firearms instructor Michael Beyer, of Rat Pack Practical Firearms Training, bought a case of cheap 9mm ammunition for 8 cents a bullet. Beyer took his time getting around to testing the ammunition, he said, and by the time he did the pandemic was in full effect. He liked the ammunition, though, and before purchasing more a thought came to him.
“I said to myself, ‘I wonder if they’re going to start hoarding bullets like they were doing toilet paper?’” he said.
When he looked up the ammunition, it appeared to him that that was the case. The ammunition he had used was sold out, and similar ammunition was no selling for 22 cents a bullet, and that wasn’t the end of it, he said.
“The same ammo now, I had a guy come to my class, and he paid $1 a shot for practice 9mm,” Beyer said.
Beyer’s experiences are not unique, as ammunition has become scarce and prices have risen steadily throughout the pandemic.
Several factors have contributed to the rise in ammunition prices, including a massive amount of people entering the gun market for the first time, the rising popularity of hunting and market changes due to Remington declaring bankruptcy, said Fred Ferguson, vice president of public affairs and communications of Vista Outdoors, a company that owns several firearm and ammunitions manufacturers.
Jason Vanderbrink, Vista Outdoor president of ammunition, said that supply chain issues in getting manufacturing materials has also contributed to high prices.
New, active people entering shooting sports in the past two years has helped contribute to the rise in costs, Ferguson said Dec. 2 before the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources.
“There’s been 13 million new, first time participants in the shooting sports,” he said. “They’re more active, so the past trends of purchasing to stockpile have gone out the door. People are purchasing to consume.”
Nicole Boedeker, of Boedeker Brothers Armory in Shiner, said they saw a lot of first time handgun owners specifically. She believed one factor contributing to the increased handgun sales were the new constitutional carry law in effect in Texas. Under that law, gun owners do not need a license to open carry, but Boedeker said she hoped that gun owners were getting some sort of safety training.
An increased interest in hunting could be driving hunting ammunition costs up, Ferguson said.
According to an April 2021 study conducted by the Council to Advance Hunting and the Shooting Sports, hunting licenses sold increased by 5% from 2019 to 2020, and 35 of the 40 states studied saw an increase in sales.
Rifle rounds used for hunting are hard to find now, Boedeker said.
“That’s because it’s deer season,” she said. “In dove season it was the same thing, shotgun shells were hard to find.”
The ammunition manufacturing landscape saw massive changes in July 2020 when Remington declared bankruptcy.
“Remington was on the sidelines,” Ferguson said. “They had gone through a bankruptcy and they weren’t producing in 2020.”
Remington’s ammunition output was so significant that Ferguson likened it to if Charmin stopped producing toilet paper during the early surges of COVID-19.
Vista Outdoor acquired the Remington ammunition production facility in October 2020 and have been ramping up production to meet demand, Ferguson said.
“(Remington) wasn’t putting much ammunition out,” Vanderbrink said in an update to consumers. “We got the Remington brand up and going really quickly, so that’s helping to alleviate that.”
The ammunition industry is not immune to supply chain woes.
“As every other business in America and around the world is facing, we’re facing supply chain shortages,” Vanderbrink said.
Materials like brass, powder and resin are difficult to acquire, and they affect factory output.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.