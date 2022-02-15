Victoria’s housing prices are going up while income has remained flat, said assistant city manager Mike Etienne.
Etienne discussed the city’s plans for affordable housing at Tuesday’s partnership meeting, organized by the Victoria Economic Development Corporation.
“A lot of people think that when we talk about the need for affordable workforce housing it’s more of a big city issue,” Etienne said. “But it is becoming a problem in smaller cities like Victoria.”
The price of a home in Victoria has risen from $178,200 to $226,000 in the last five years, while the median household income is just $55,968, he said.
To alleviate this problem, the Victoria Housing Finance Corporation — a non-profit whose mission is to facilitate the development of housing for low-moderate income persons — has undertaken two projects, Etienne said.
The first project is the Enchanted Gardens Apartments on North Ben Jordan Street, Etienne said.
Enchanted Garden Apartments will feature 168 rental units with one to three bedrooms. Construction of the site began in August 2021, and they are expected to begin leasing units in June or July. Construction is estimated to be complete in October.
The Enchanted Gardens development is for families that earn up to $43,320 or individuals that earn up to $30,360.
There is also the proposed Odem Street Apartments in Victoria’s South Side that will feature 324 units and be marketed more toward families. It will feature 12 one bedroom units, 132 two bedroom units, 134 three bedroom units and 36 four bedroom units.
Construction of the apartments is expected to begin in the summer. They expect to begin leasing units in the fall of 2023 and to complete construction in July 2024.
The apartments will be located next to Dudley Elementary School, Etienne said. The school has been losing students as the Southside’s population ages and people leave the community. There is the hope that the affordable housing will attract a younger population and rejuvenate the area.
“This will be a good shot in the arm for a part of the city that we want to grow,” Etienne said. “This, hopefully, will be the anchor for the Southside.”
Also, five developers are applying to the state for tax credit to build senior housing projects, Etienne said.
It is not guaranteed that these developers receive the financing to build the developments because Victoria is competing against Corpus Christi for financing, and the state and federal government’s stance on affordable housing is that smaller cities like Victoria “do not have affordable workforce housing issues,” Etienne said. “No, we do.”
Of the five prospective developments, the one that is scoring best would be constructed on John Stockbauer Drive, beside UniFirst and across from Colony Creek, Etienne said. It would have 96 units.
“From what the state is telling me, that one has probably the best chance of getting funded,” he said.
