Mary Granados was finishing her delivery route for the U.S. postal service Saturday afternoon when she was shot and killed as the suspect in the latest mass shooting in Odessa hijacked her mail van.
Danial Teasle, 60, of Victoria, worked at the station where Granados worked for 19 years.
Granados was a new hire and the two never met, said his wife, Louise Teasle, but it could’ve easily been him.
Louise Teasle, who is also a mail carrier, said the shooting reminds her of the everyday dangers postal workers endure.
In response to the shooting that killed seven and injured 22, the United States Postal Service issued the following statement: “The Postal Service is shocked and saddened by the events that occurred yesterday in the Midland-Odessa area. We are especially grieving the loss of our postal family member, letter carrier Mary Granados, age 29, and we continue to keep her family in our thoughts. The United States Postal Inspection Service, the law enforcement arm of the Postal Service, is working closely with our law enforcement partners to assist with the investigation.”
After working for 25 years as a mail carrier, Danial Teasle said he’s realized most people don’t understand the difficult physical labor they endure.
On Labor Day, Teasle said it’s important to remember the unions that help workers maintain their safe working conditions and fair wages.
“For the most part, managers and supervisors are fair,” Teasle said, “but occasionally you do get a cowboy.”
The National Association of Letter Carriers, founded in 1889, has nearly 300,000 members across the county and is a subsidiary of the American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations.
Teasle, a member of the Victoria chapter, said the union came to bat for him when he took paid time off in Portland, Ore., and his manager later wouldn’t pay him.
“They saved my salary,” Teasle said.
Another great thing about unions?
Teasle said they’re a great community for postal workers.
Sunday afternoon, the AFL-CIO posted on its Facebook page to commemorate Granados.
“Our deepest condolences to the letter carriers in Odessa,” the post read.
Sunday afternoon, Louise Teasle said she and her husband were spending the day reflecting on Granados and other victims of the mass shooting.
