YOAKUM – The consensus about the trade war with China was favorable Tuesday morning at the Yoakum Community Center, where a panel hosted by Congressman Michael Cloud met to discuss taxes, tariffs and trade.
But those who attended the event also acknowledged their growing uneasiness with the Trump administration’s trade policy.
“The general consensus is an understanding of what the president’s trying to do,” Cloud said. “We have some very real global challenges, specifically with China being the biggest challenge.”
Because the Crossroads is a “trade district,” Cloud said, these circumstances are especially difficult. A number of regional industries rely on trade, including energy, farming and ranching.
Agriculture is a $100 million business in Victoria County alone.
“There are families personally affected by this,” Cloud said.
Farmers and ranchers aren’t the only ones being affected by tariffs and trade policies. Jason Kaspar, CEO of Shiner-based Kaspar Companies Inc. and one of the panelists, said uncertainty created by the trade war has made it difficult to operate his business, which began in 1898 as a wire company and continues to rely on now-heavily taxed steel throughout its seven subsidiary companies. He said he’s optimistic about the outcome of the trade war but that it looks grim, especially as a possible recession looms.
He said the best outcome would be for the trade war to end.
“Even if it’s a bad outcome, that’s better for us than no outcome,” Kaspar said.
While tariffs have created uncertainty in the market, Kaspar noted that the president’s tax policies have benefited his business.
“We can now write off massive amounts of investment into infrastructure and machinery,” Kaspar said. “Come tax time, that’ll save us a million dollars in cash.”
The panel on taxes, tariffs and trade was organized in part by Americans for Prosperity, a Koch-funded political advocacy group.
Daniel Pearson, a trade policy fellow at the group and panelist at the Tuesday morning event, said he respects the president’s business acumen but that his unpredictability is getting old, especially to the Chinese.
“The Chinese leadership is desperately trying to figure out the Trump administration and evaluating, ‘Can we make a deal with them that will stick?’” Pearson said.
Because Chinese President Xi Jinping could remain president for life, Pearson said he’s probably thinking, “OK, I can make a deal now with President Trump or I could wait two years or six years and deal with somebody else.”
