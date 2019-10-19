She wasn’t born in Texas, but agricultural law specialist Tiffany Dowell Lashmet said she’s always felt connected to people she works with in her job at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in Amarillo.
“Farm and ranch people are farm and ranch people no matter where they are,” Lashmet said.
Growing up on her family’s farm in Northeastern New Mexico, Lashmet said she came to love the industry as a member of 4-H and Future Farmers of America. When it came time to think about her future career, Lashmet said she was drawn to the legal side.
Now an agricultural law specialist for the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Lashmet also authors the award-winning Texas Agriculture Law Blog and hosts a podcast, Ag Law in the Field with Tiffany Lashmet.
Her work with legal issues affecting Texas landowners covers leases, water law, oil and gas law, pipeline easement negotiation and landowner liability.
During her presentation at the 2019 South Texas Ranch Show’s Thursday luncheon, Lashmet said she plans to discuss an evergreen topic of agricultural law: landowner liability.
Although landowner liability cases vary throughout the state, she said the issue is one of increasing importance as the number of new landowners increases across the state.
“We’ve got agricultural land turning over because the aging population of agricultural land owners,” Lashmet said.
In addition to land transfers through sales to different people or through inheritance to different generation, Lashmet said urban sprawl is also contributing to the population of new land owners.
No matter the cause, Lashmet said the number of people needing to be informed about landowner liability is increasing.
Farmers have also begun to pay increased attention to landowner liability as they’ve diversified their business through agricultural tourism.
Luckily, the Texas Agritourism Act, passed in 2015, secured greater protections for farmers in the case of participant injury. The act made it so agritourism providers aren’t liable for participant injuries or damages if required signage is posted or a written agreement with required language is obtained.
In her work across the state, Lashmet has seen landowner liability cases related to hunting and ATV accidents. This year, she said, one big case involved someone being injured by a bull on private property.
