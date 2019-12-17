Area agricultural leaders aren't happy that Caprock Renewables, an Austin-based renewable energy corporation, wants to bring a solar energy facility to Victoria County.
At a Monday special meeting of the Victoria County Commissioners Court, Janice Ohrt came to oppose the project on behalf of the Victoria County Farm Bureau.
Raina Hornaday, Caprock Renewables general manager, said the company is asking the county commissioners for a tax abatement.
She told the Advocate in November that receiving a tax abatement is critical to the fruition of the $120 million project.
Ohrt said she disapproved of the project because it would disrupt the local agricultural industry.
"The grain elevators, ag equipment, tires, batteries, bearings, truck drivers – there’s many different people that would be affected here in town because of this one particular set up that they're planning," Ohrt said. "There's still so many unknowns."
The project, Sunshine Energy, would be developed on 1,700 acres of farmland in the southeast corner of Victoria County near Port Lavaca off U.S. 87.
Dale Fowler, president of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation, said the project doesn't fit the VEDC's current criteria to be eligible for its abatement programs. The company already has submitted its application for a possible tax limitation application from Sunshine Energy.
The Chapter 313 agreement is currently under review by the Victoria ISD school board. If the company is eligible for Chapter 313, the application will then be sent to the Texas Comptroller to review and make a recommendation to the district.
If the agreement is approved, Sunshine Energy would receive 10 years of tax limitations on its property through the school district.
Fowler said government officials have to weigh the costs of the project, including its toll on the local agricultural industry, against its benefits, which include its potentially significant contributions to the tax base.
"Even with some abatements in place, they would be a significant taxpayer," Fowler said. "Additionally, all the land utilized would come off of agricultural exemption."
