Unemployment was a challenge for more people than usual in 2020, but working a job to its fullest potential has also been challenging.
The trend of employed people not receiving as much work as they need or employed people receiving work below what their educational attainment prepared them for has proved a different challenge than unemployment for the Victoria workforce.
This trend, commonly known among workforce analysts as underemployment, is a category of the workforce that some people, like Tina Fuentez, have found themselves in.
Fuentez and her husband opened Sweet Fountainz Bakery in the location Halepaska’s, 5805 John Stockbauer Drive. She is also an office manager at Navarro Small Animal Clinic, a job she has held since before opening the bakery.
Fuentez is a 2016 graduate of Victoria College with an associate degree in business management.
She paired her real-life work experience with her college preparation when she participated in a class assignment to pitch and run a simulated business for her professors.
When Fuentez wanted more work and had potential for more income because of her education and work experience, she was classified as underemployed, said director of business services at Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent Mike Milson.
Fuentez has four children, ages 10 through 25, and she said the additional income has helped with college tuition and other bills for the family of six.
In addition to income that supplements the family’s work at the bakery, Fuentez said the office manager job is also a backup plan to ensure at least some stream of income in the event she loses a job.
Fuentez is classified as underemployed, a term that is not defined or tracked by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The Bureau defines an unemployed person as someone who is jobless, searching for a job and part of the workforce.
People who are jobless, actively seeking work and available to take a job are classified as unemployed, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. While this is a commonly cited metric, those who have a job but still need to make ends meet are left out of the unemployment totals and rate.
Unemployment made headlines by almost quadrupling in Texas from before the pandemic to its pandemic-high percentage of almost 14%.
But reporting similar underemployment rates or totals is more difficult, Milson said.
“They need to set up a metric,” Milson said. “If you see a Social Security number with multiple jobs, to me, that’s underemployed.”
The unemployment rate in Victoria was 9.1% in November and is the most recent data available by the Texas Workforce Commission. Specific unemployment numbers or rates are not tracked by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics or the Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, Milson said.
Like Fuentez, Taylor Salas is also working to provide for her family. Her daughter was born in 2017, and Salas, 21, has worked two jobs almost the entire time since she graduated from high school.
Holding a server job at Olive Garden and working as a recently promoted fragrance business manager at Dillard’s has allowed her to make ends meet as a single mother.
Unlike some others who are considered underemployed, Salas said she has not had trouble getting to a full 40-hour workweek. One of these weeks often consists of 40 hours at Dillard’s and about 20 at Olive Garden, depending on how many shifts she picks up and balancing the needs of her daughter.
While Salas is at one of her jobs, her daughter is cared for by family members or at day care, which is another cost to provide for in addition to Salas’ other bills.
Despite her 60-hour workweek these days, Salas said still is not working as much as she once was. Strict pandemic closures and downturns in customer demand have contributed to fewer work hours for her, she said.
“We need to find ... opportunities (to pay people) a livable wage, and ... quickly,” Milson said.
