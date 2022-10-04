American Bank has acquired TexStar National Bank effective Oct. 1.
Both banks will continue to operate under their respective names until systems conversion, planned for late March 2023, according to a news release from American Bank.
Founded in 2004, TexStar has six locations in the San Antonio area with total assets of $451 million as of June 30.
“It is an exciting time to be at American Bank. We are seeing our long-term strategic vision become a reality and having the TexStar family become part of our own is no small part of that,” said Stephen C. Raffaele, American Bank’s President and CEO. “Closing four months from our June announcement speaks volumes to the strength and commitment of TexStar’s leadership and ours, to our dedicated employees, to the alignment of our cultures, and to the support of our board, shareholders, community and regulators.”
Now that the merger is complete, TexStar’s chairman and Chief Executive Officer Byron Bexley will assume the role of vice chairman, San Antonio market, and will lead American Bank’s commercial banking activities in San Antonio. Manny Ruiz, TexStar’s president and senior lending officer, will assume a similar role as American Bank’s president, San Antonio market.
The combined bank will have almost $2.6 billion in total assets with locations in the Houston, Austin, San Antonio, New Braunfels, Corpus Christi, Port Aransas, Rockport, Victoria and Goliad markets.