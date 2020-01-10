For the past three years Wesley Maurer has placed a monthly ad in American Classifieds' local publication for his business, Victoria Aligning Service Inc.
He said the monthly cost of placing the ad was $100, and for now, he has no plans to move spend that ad money elsewhere.
American Classifieds of Victoria, which had been in circulation since 1996, announced it permanently closed through a Facebook post Dec. 31.
Robert Christensen, who owns parent company Thrifty Nickel Want Ads, based in Destin, Fla., did not respond to requests for comment.
Kevin Kalich oversaw the Victoria publication as general manager. His wife, Rhonda Kalich, also worked there.
He said in a text message that he retired.
David Hernandez, general manager of American Classifieds in Abilene, said there are fewer than 30 American Classifieds publications left in circulation nationwide.
Hernandez said he knows of several classifieds publications that have closed after older owners retired and couldn't find anyone qualified to take over.
"It takes somebody who knows about print and how it works," said Hernandez, who also owns HispanicLife, an Abilene-based magazine.
He also said the closure of Victoria's American Classifieds publication reflects the larger struggle of print publications, and classifieds in particular.
"Nobody in their 20s picks up American Classifieds," Hernandez said.
In fact, he said, many of their customers in Abilene don't own a phone or have access to the internet.
As their customer base ages, Hernandez said, publications like American Classifieds are finding it harder to sell ads.
Not only that, but classifieds publications are having to compete against competitors such as Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.
Marketplace, Facebook's classifieds section, began to turn a profit in summer 2018, almost two year's after its launch, according to TechCrunch, an online publication.
In light of these difficulties, Hernandez said he wasn't surprised to hear about the Victoria publication.
"It's print media, and they haven't found a way to survive," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.